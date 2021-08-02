Sierra Metals (SMTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.27 million. On average, analysts expect Sierra Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

SMTS stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $452.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Sierra Metals worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.