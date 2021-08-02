Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.91

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.91 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 1845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

