Signature Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $487.00 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $487.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.68 or 0.00816302 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00091358 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

