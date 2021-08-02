Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 1,165 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS traded up $3.61 on Monday, hitting $188.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,439. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.