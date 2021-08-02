Signature Wealth Management Group Has $2.52 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Snap-on by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Snap-on by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,051 shares of company stock worth $5,659,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

