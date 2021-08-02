Signature Wealth Management Group Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 2.3% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.62. The stock had a trading volume of 326,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,711,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

