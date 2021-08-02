Signature Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.72.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $76.82. 378,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,629,388. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

