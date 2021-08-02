Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases 818 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.78. The stock had a trading volume of 78,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,419. The company has a market cap of $223.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.72 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,575,262.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 438,446 shares of company stock valued at $106,184,671. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

