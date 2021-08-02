Signature Wealth Management Group Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signature Wealth Management Group lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 746,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,007,492. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.56 billion, a PE ratio of -91.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

