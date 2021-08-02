Signature Wealth Management Group Takes $1.36 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,317 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $42.57. 16,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

