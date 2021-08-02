Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silgan in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23. Silgan has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 235.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

