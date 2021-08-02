Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Down 18.0% in July

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILC. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicom by 193.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 90,941 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in Silicom in the first quarter worth $4,040,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Silicom by 27.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 389,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 84,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 74.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 20.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silicom stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $44.89. 501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.87. Silicom has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $309.70 million, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on SILC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

