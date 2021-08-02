Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silicon Motion Technology traded as high as $78.04 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 1510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

