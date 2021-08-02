Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,580 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after acquiring an additional 963,113 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 370,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after acquiring an additional 318,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $43,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

SI traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.76. 552,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,095. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.68. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

