Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

NYSE SPG opened at $126.52 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

