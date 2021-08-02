Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.700-$10.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.13.

NYSE SPG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.05. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

