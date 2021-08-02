Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.38-10.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.86. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.700-$10.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.13.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.32. 2,127,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,620. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

