Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 1-Day Volume Hits $82.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $87,639.28 and approximately $82.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017278 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,947,313 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.