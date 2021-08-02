Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Short Interest Update

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 602,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.31. The stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,937. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.61. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.