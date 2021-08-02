Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 12,455 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SLP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.98. 1,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $945.85 million, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

