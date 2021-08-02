Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 12,455 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SLP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.98. 1,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $945.85 million, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.