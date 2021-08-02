Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIOX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

SIOX stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $14,326,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $4,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $1,257,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 284,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

