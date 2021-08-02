Six Flags Entertainment Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $41.55 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

