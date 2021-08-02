Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixt presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SIXGF remained flat at $$130.05 during trading hours on Monday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.69.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

