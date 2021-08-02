SKALE Network Market Cap Achieves $307.81 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $307.81 million and approximately $29.00 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00057098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.51 or 0.00805865 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00091371 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.