SKALE Network Reaches Market Cap of $355.09 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $355.09 million and $57.64 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 34.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00060548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.34 or 0.00807993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00095264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00040566 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

