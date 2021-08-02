Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 7,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 21,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Separately, Clarus Securities upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.