SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.57

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 3894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

