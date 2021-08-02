SkyWater Technology (SKYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKYT. Cowen began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

