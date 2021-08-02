Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

TSE SOT.UN traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$5.36. 154,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.25. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$5.47. The company has a market cap of C$363.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

