Smart Sand (SND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 million. On average, analysts expect Smart Sand to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $2.83 on Monday. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

In related news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $136,967.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

