SmartKey Market Capitalization Reaches $26.32 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, SmartKey has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. SmartKey has a total market cap of $26.32 million and $1.11 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

