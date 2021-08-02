Smartshare Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $609,038.23 and $69,592.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00027928 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00029445 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

