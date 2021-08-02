SmileDirectClub (SDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. SmileDirectClub has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS and its Q1 2021 guidance at -0.250–0.250 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.65. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

In other news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.