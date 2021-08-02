Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMFKY. Cheuvreux raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

SMFKY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.63.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

