SnowGem (XSG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004767 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.