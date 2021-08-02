So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 824,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in So-Young International by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,120 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,992,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 1,800.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 318,706 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 309,524 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get So-Young International alerts:

NASDAQ:SY opened at $7.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $776.95 million, a P/E ratio of -716.00 and a beta of 0.20. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.