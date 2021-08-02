Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share’s (NASDAQ:DNAA) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of DNAA opened at $9.85 on Monday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

