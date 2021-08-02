Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares’ Quiet Period Will Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares’ (NASDAQ:DNAC) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

