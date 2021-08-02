Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s (NASDAQ:DNAD) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 9th

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s (NASDAQ:DNAD) quiet period will end on Monday, August 9th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:DNAD opened at $9.83 on Monday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

