Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 77,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.19.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

