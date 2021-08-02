Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,564. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Relx in the first quarter worth about $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Relx by 74.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Relx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after acquiring an additional 629,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Relx in the first quarter worth about $11,829,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Relx by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,487,000 after acquiring an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

