Societe Generale Reiterates “Hold” Rating for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTUAY traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.63. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 147.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.88. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

