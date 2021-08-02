Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 969,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 406,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth $3,454,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 19.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 90,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the first quarter worth $759,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $19.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $781.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

