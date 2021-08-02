Solanium Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.65 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular exchanges. Solanium has a total market cap of $10.65 million and $121,453.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solanium has traded up 128% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00100552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00139318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,630.36 or 0.99667180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.38 or 0.00849801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

