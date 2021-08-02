Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:SOI opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.46 million, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

