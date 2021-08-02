SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.91.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SolarWinds has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in SolarWinds by 90.1% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 174,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 82,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 124.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,432,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 675,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,515,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 88,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 75.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

