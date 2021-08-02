Solrise Finance (SLRS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $95,553.00

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $95,553.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00102543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00139037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,368.82 or 0.99311992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00842001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,582,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

