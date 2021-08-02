Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $56.38 and last traded at $56.37, with a volume of 568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.02 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.11.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

