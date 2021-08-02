Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 574,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.41. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

