SONM (SNM) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, SONM has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. SONM has a total market cap of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SONM

SONM (SNM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars.

